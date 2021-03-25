Dundalk announce signing of Korean winger Han Jeongwoo

James Cox

Dundalk have announced the signing of South Korean winger Han Jeongwoo.

The 22-year-old has completed a move from Suwon FC.

The winger has played for South Korea at Under-22 and Under-18 level.

Jeongwoo also played with Kazakhstani outfit Kairat Almaty.

“I am very excited to be in Ireland for the first time in my life,” said Han.

“I hope I can do really well with my teammates and I'm looking forward to training and playing with them.”

“All players dream of playing in Europe," he added, "and when they see this news, Korean fans will be very surprised. I was in Kazakhstan before and now I’m in Ireland and I believe I have to prove myself here. I’ll show people I have the ability to survive in this league and to play in Europe.”

🇰🇷 Dundalk FC is delighted to announce the signing of South Korean winger Han Jeongwoo. The 22-year-old, who will wear the number 77 shirt, is available for Friday's SSE Airtricity League fixture with Finn Harps.https://t.co/cIJYAiYW7Y pic.twitter.com/nNPoTmrFr2 — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) March 25, 2021

He added: “I’m not 100 per cent fit yet but I’m hoping to be involved on Friday night and I’ll be trying to score as many goals and provide as many assists as possible.”

Dundalk manager Shane Keegan said: “Han is an attacking player of real quality. He has great energy, he has pace from a starting position, he likes a trick and he gives us something a little bit different.

"He’s left-footed and that opens up other tactical ideas that we’ll be able to implement. His fitness levels and work rate have blown everybody out of the water and he’s someone that we’re really looking forward to working with."