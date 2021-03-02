Jockey Rob James apologises for sitting on dead horse

James Cox

Irish jockey Rob James has apologised for his “stupidity” after a video of him climbing on the back of a dead horse emerged on social media.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board confirmed it was “aware of further social media content circulating” and is investigating the matter.

In a statement, the Wexford amateur jockey confirmed it was him in the video and apologised for the "embarrassment" caused to his employers and family.

James, who was a winner at Cheltenham last year, issued the apology statement to the Irish Field.

“I have become aware of a video circulating of me on social media.

“I would just like of apologise for my actions which were wholly inappropriate and disrespectful to a lovely five-year-old mare, who unfortunately suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at exercise earlier that morning, April 30th, 2016.

“I sincerely apologise to the owners of the mare, the staff who cared for her, the horseracing industry and all followers of horse racing for my actions.

“To try defending my stupidity at the time would add further insult and hurt to the many loyal people that have supported me during my career. I have caused embarrassment to my employers, my family and most importantly the sport I love.

“I am heartbroken by the damage I have caused and will do my best to try and make amends to those hurt by my conduct.”

In the video, James is seen briefly sitting on the horse while other men can also be heard laughing.

The release of the video comes after controversy surrounding an image of trainer Gordon Elliott sitting on a dead horse.