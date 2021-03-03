Ireland falls back in attractive work destination rankings

Ireland has dropped six places in the ranking of the most attractive work destinations over the past three years according to data from IrishJobs.ie.

In 2014, Ireland secured 19th position in the Decoding Global Talent, Onsite and Virtual report, but has since slid back through the standings, landing at 32nd this year, down from its previous listing at 26th in 2018.

Canada took the top spot as the most attractive country to work in, with London receiving the accolade of most attractive city.

The US and Australia claimed second and third positions respectively in the country poll, while Amsterdam and Dubai where named the silver and bronze cities.

Dublin also dropped back the field, bagging 36th place in the list of cities. The capital has fallen 12 places since the 2014 report, when it narrowly made the top 25.

Workers in the UK were the most open to moving to Ireland, followed by those from Spain, Italy and the US.

Those who were willing to relocate to Ireland mainly worked in engineering and technical roles (6.7 per cent), while IT/technology workers and students also made up 5.2 per cent each.

The report found 47 per cent of Irish workers would be willing to travel for work, with younger people representing the largest demographic (69 per cent).

Irish workers were most willing to travel to traditional labour markets, such as the UK, US, Canada, and Australia, mainly due to factors such as shared language and similar cultures.