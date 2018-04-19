Home»Sport»Soccer

Zebo may be odd man out for Munster in Bordeaux

Thursday, April 19, 2018

By Simon Lewis

Rugby and Golf Correspondent

Simon Zebo is facing a battle to keep his place in Munster’s starting line-up for this Sunday’s Champions Cup semi-final against his future club Racing 92, the Irish Examiner understands.

Head coach Johann van Graan is set to name his matchday squad for the big game in Bordeaux at noon tomorrow and Zebo may find himself among the replacements after enjoying only limited game time in recent weeks.

The mercurial full-back, whose ability to bring X-factor to Munster’s attack saw Racing tempt the Corkman away from his home province for next season, has not played a full 80 minutes since February 23 having strained a hamstring against Edinburgh on March 16. Zebo’s return for the quarter-final victory over Toulon a fortnight later was short-lived, the full-back taking a knock in the first minute in a collision with opposite number Chris Ashton before limping out 24 minutes later.

A return to the red jersey came in South Africa last Friday and having been sin-binned on 17 minutes for a professional foul against the Cheetahs, Zebo was called ashore by van Graan on 48 minutes, replaced at full-back by Ian Keatley.

Keatley is likely to start at fly-half this Sunday against Racing while the expected return of Grand Slam-winning Ireland wing Keith Earls to a wing berth following a knee injury may allow the Munster management some room for manoeuvre with quarter-final try-scoring hero Andrew Conway the leading candidate to start at full-back should Zebo be relegated to the bench.

That would leave a vacancy on the right wing with Alex Wootton or Darren Sweetnam in contention to start.

Earls’s potential return ahead of schedule having injured his knee against England at Twickenham on March 17, has excited Conway who said: “Earlsy is obviously world class.

“He’s played the best rugby I’ve ever seen him play — from watching him as a fan of him when I was a bit younger to playing with him over the last few years — whenever he’s been fit over the last 12 months he’s on a different planet. It’s incredible to watch,” he added.



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Simon ZeboRugbyMunsterRacing 92

More in this Section

Injury set to sideline O’Brien until autumn

Calm Conway eyes new challenge

Payne backs Munster to claim third Euro crown

Jones warns Leinster not to tackle Scarlets at own game


Breaking Stories

Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku on target as Manchester United canter to victory

Man City 'five' dominate PFA Premier League team of year

Fashanu calls for more support for gay players and admits acted like "monster" to gay brother

FIFA council member Constant Omari detained on corruption charges in Congo

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

    • 5
    • 14
    • 15
    • 24
    • 27
    • 41
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »