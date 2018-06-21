There was a time when a woman’s place on TV coverage of the World Cup was restricted to leering crowd shots of female fans.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
Related Articles
France fail to impress despite reaching World Cup knockout stages with Peru win
Watch as women in Iran make history watching live-streamed World Cup match
VAR is removing charm from football – Denmark boss Age Hareide
5 things to look out for at the World Cup on Friday
More in this Section
Nostalgia is a disease and we’ve got World Cup fever
Breaking Stories
Nick Kyrgios unmoved after turning the air blue at Queen’s
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job