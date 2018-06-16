Home»Sport»Soccer

DONAL LENIHAN: With Sexton and Murray reunited Ireland must re-establish their mastery with the boot

Saturday, June 16, 2018

Three key areas Ireland need to address to keep series alive, writes Donal Lenihan

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Tadhg Beirne must come into the reckoning for Ireland in Melbourne

Failure to cope with Wallaby wonders costs Ireland dear

Ireland need to become ‘pooper scoopers’ at the breakdown

Schmidt’s dilemma: Stick with Sexton or twist with Carbery


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

All Blacks take victory over 14-man France in Wellington

Italy bounce back with win over Japan in Kobe

Australian rugby player James Stannard retires after head injury from alleged assault

Ronaldo ‘to pay fine’ in tax fraud case

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 21
    • 25
    • 29
    • 41
    • 43
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »