Williams: Ireland don’t have many faults but Gatland finds a way

With 58 tries from 87 test appearances for Wales, Shane Williams has an unquestionable reputation as one of rugby union’s most lethal finishers.

As well as featuring on three British & Irish Lions tours, the Swansea native also collected two Grand Slams during a glittering international career.

Williams was in Dublin yesterday ahead of his home country’s Six Nations clash with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. He sees optimism among his compatriots but fears Ireland may prove too strong.

Who would you put your money on for Saturday’s game?

A: At the moment, I think Ireland have had to work the hardest in the Six Nations. It was a hell of a comeback against France, and to go through 40-odd phases and do that really sums up [Jonathan] Sexton and Ireland for me. They’re just confident. They believe they can do it, and I think it’ll take a hell of a team to beat them in Dublin at the moment.

Unfortunately, I think it will just be a little bit too much for Wales. I hope I’m wrong, and I have been wrong a number of times before. But for me, I think Ireland have probably played the best rugby in this Championship so far.

What is the mood in the Welsh camp following the 12-6 loss to England?

A: There is a lot of optimism in Wales, which is a strange thing when Wales lose. It is normally doom and gloom in the country after Wales loses. But we have to be optimistic. We have played some good rugby in this Championship, put Scotland to the sword when everybody had Scotland as favourites. Went up to Twickenham really confident, but while they didn’t play their best rugby and they narrowly lost that game, we all know the drama that went with it and Warren believed they should have won that game.

Does Warren Gatland have Ireland’s number considering his past successes against them?

A: He has done really well over the last few years, because he is a good coach. He studies teams. picks their faults and areas in which they can be attacked - and sometimes it works. Tactically Ireland are a very good side. They don’t have many faults or many chinks in the armour there I suppose, but he sometimes seems to find a way there. He will probably be quietly thinking he has the same this week.

There is already talk about Ireland’s final round game against England being a Grand Slam decider. Is it dangerous to be looking that far ahead?

A: Wales will be hoping that Ireland are doing that, focusing on the England game and then they can come in under the radar and spoil the party. But, you look at that Irish team. Joe Schmidt is a very shrewd character. He probably won’t even mention England to the lads. the likes of Sexton and [Rory] Best, all the experience they have. I am sure all focus is on beating Wales on the weekend and worry about England when it comes.

You have spoken highly of Munster and Ireland winger Keith Earls. Do you think he is getting better with age?

A: He will and I think he has. I think he’s been playing exceptionally well in this Six Nations. Like I say, he’s been around a long time and you almost forget about Keith Earls with the wingers that Ireland have had. But he’s the one that always seems to get selected. We forget how many tries he scores, but his work-rate is phenomenal.

Having played against him, a real pain in the backside to keep your eye on, which for me says he is a very good winger. I played my best rugby 30 years plus. He’ll be more experienced and he’ll get quicker. He’s obviously got a great skillset and he’s playing in a good Irish side as well, which always helps.

What have you made of the Munster-bound Tadhg Beirne during his time in Wales with the Scarlets?

A: He’s a great player. He’s probably been the player of the last season for the Scarlets. They’ll be really gutted that he’s coming back over the water. He’s a little bit different, isn’t he? He’s a good second row, he scrummages well, he gets round the field and has some great handling skills. I think the way the Scarlets have played has brought out the best in him, probably.

Perhaps a lot of people were saying he should have had the opportunity for Ireland, but I think his time will come. He’s a little bit different to a lot of the second rows out there at the moment.