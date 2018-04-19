Home»Sport»Soccer

TOMMY MARTIN: When some human rights are more equal than others

Thursday, April 19, 2018

Little has been mentioned of the continued human rights abuses which have taken place under the regime of the club’s paymasters in Abu Dhabi, writes Tommy Martin

The Etihad Stadium is decked out to celebrate Manchester City winning the Premier League title. Picture: Paul Ellis

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Etihad StadiumHuman RightsAbu DhabiManchester City
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Jurgen Klopp makes everyone’s day feel a little bit better


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku on target as Manchester United canter to victory

Man City 'five' dominate PFA Premier League team of year

Fashanu calls for more support for gay players and admits acted like "monster" to gay brother

FIFA council member Constant Omari detained on corruption charges in Congo

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

    • 5
    • 14
    • 15
    • 24
    • 27
    • 41
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »