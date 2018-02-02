Home»Sport»Soccer

PAUL ROUSE: ‘What will the GAA be like in 20 years time?’

Friday, February 02, 2018

So Dublin is not to be divided for GAA purposes?

The age structure within counties is important in terms of the GAA's future.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

GAAFutureDublin
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Comment: Disclosures Tribunal may, or may not, be the result of typo

Disclosures Tribunal: Another apology given for another misunderstanding, another error


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

No new injury worries for Irish team ahead of Paris clash

Rassie Erasmus tipped to replace Coetzee as South Africa coach

Chris Hughton backs David Moyes 'no-nonsense' stance on Michail Antonio

Theo Walcott can revel in being pivotal figure at Everton, says Allardyce

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 31, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 13
    • 19
    • 21
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »