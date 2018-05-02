Jim Pallotta is worried, writes David Shonfield.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Post-Moneyball business models go head-to-head
Breaking Stories
Liverpool lose 4-2 but progress to Champions League final
This incredible fact abut Brazil footballers’ names is useless but wonderful
Arsene Wenger hoping to end Arsenal career by winning the Europa League
Sale Sharks announce they are not signing Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job