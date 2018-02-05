Wexford more confident, but will hit ‘losing patch’, says Davy

Wexford manager, Davy Fitzgerald, says his side are “getting more confident”, after their second league win in a row, but warned that they’re bound to hit a losing patch.

“There are times to get animated. I’ve left this up to them (the players). They know the story. They’re just told go out and hurl. We just let them off, let them at it, and I think they are getting more confident.

“We will hit a patch, where we lose a few games, but you know what? Wexford are rightly up there and thereabouts — not at the top yet, but we’re not 100 miles off it.”

Asked if he might experiment with his line-ups, now he has four league points, Fitzgerald said: “Nah, there’s always one more. To be getting into winning is not a bad habit. People say it’s very early in the year. I don’t really care. When you play hurling, you go out to win every game you can and that’s the way I’ve always approached it.”

The Clare native paid tribute to the passionate Wexford support.

“They make such a difference. Even when we’re doing things wrong, they’re not negative. If you get negative, it affects us, the players.

“We’re not going to get over the line, if they’re not behind us, and, in fairness, the Wexford support has been incredible. That’s why I enjoy coming down. They don’t get on your back, and long may it continue.”

Cork boss, John Meyler, expects his side to improve when conditions do: “Wexford were ferociously competitive and intense — it was that type of game. When the ground is harder, it’ll go quicker and we’ll be better.

“They’re more competitive than us, at the moment. They’re probably two weeks ahead of us, but I’m delighted with the commitment we showed.

“In the first-half, we were going alright, without going through the gears. We were probably going as individuals, when we needed lads going through the middle — Alan Cadogan got around his man a couple of times, around the back, but couldn’t offload.”

Meyler added: “Wexford’s fitness levels for this time of the year are very good... but we’ll get up there.

“I’m happy with the performance, but in the last five minutes they really threw the kitchen sink at us, they hit points and had a few wides. We had that goal opportunity late on, we worked it through the lines well, but didn’t take it.

“You learn from your mistakes but you have to take your chances as well.”