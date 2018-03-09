Look back 100 years this summer, and Wexford were approaching the football championship with a mind to claim their fifth straight All-Ireland title.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
All to play for as bonus points add unknown quantity to mix
Breaking Stories
Tiger Woods surges into share of lead at Valspar Championship
European tour players warned after Saudi Arabia event announced
Trent Alexander-Arnold got his Liverpool start when his name was pulled out of a hat
'Just be careful what you wish for' Brendan Rodgers warns Rangers players
Lifestyle
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job