Home»Sport»Soccer

We left them ‘get comfortable’, admits Ireland basketball coach Mark Scannell

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Coach Mark Scannell admitted that Ireland had paid a heavy price for not putting Norway away when they had the chance at the Mardyke last night.

After some productive defensive switches, it was Ireland’s malfunctioning second-half offence that gave the Scandinavians a way back into the Pool B opener.

“We got back in the game in the second quarter, and changed a few things defensively.

“We really got up on their No10 (Tina Moen) who was killing us, but in the second half we left them get comfortable again.”

Irish MVP Fiona O’Dwyer was equally frustrated, admitting: “We felt the pressure when they started coming back at us in the second half.

“We tried to up the pace again then, but we had the pace and the control in the first half and if we’d kept that control we would have been fine.”

 

“The first game is huge but it is our first game together too and I think we can use that and learn off those mistakes.

“The pressure is on now though.”


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

SportBasketball

More in this Section

Edel Thornton: All grown up and ready to answer Ireland’s call

Norway wary of Ireland threat to their rebuilding programme

Ireland women's coach Mark Scannell: We must use our home court advantage

Grace O'Sullivan managing more than Irish expectations ahead of opener


Breaking Stories

Kildare and Mayo match switched to Newbridge - reports

'Rules are rules': Ruby Walsh backs Kildare's Croke Park stance

Deaf student uses sign language to announce new Exeter City signing

'It stinks. What they're asking of these players is madness': Kildare hurlers also outraged by GAA fixtures

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 23, 2018

    • 4
    • 6
    • 12
    • 20
    • 40
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »