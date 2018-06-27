We left them ‘get comfortable’, admits Ireland basketball coach Mark Scannell

Coach Mark Scannell admitted that Ireland had paid a heavy price for not putting Norway away when they had the chance at the Mardyke last night.

After some productive defensive switches, it was Ireland’s malfunctioning second-half offence that gave the Scandinavians a way back into the Pool B opener.

“We got back in the game in the second quarter, and changed a few things defensively.

“We really got up on their No10 (Tina Moen) who was killing us, but in the second half we left them get comfortable again.”

Irish MVP Fiona O’Dwyer was equally frustrated, admitting: “We felt the pressure when they started coming back at us in the second half.

“We tried to up the pace again then, but we had the pace and the control in the first half and if we’d kept that control we would have been fine.”

“The first game is huge but it is our first game together too and I think we can use that and learn off those mistakes.

“The pressure is on now though.”