Waterford chairman: Goal-line technology not worth the cost

Waterford chairman Paddy Joe Ryan is not in favour of the GAA introducing goal-line technology.
Ryan was disappointed by referee Alan Kelly’s decision, following consultation with his umpires, to award Tipperary a 62nd-minute goal during Sunday’s Munster SHC fixture at the Gaelic Grounds, a score which was hugely significant in denying Waterford a first victory of the summer.
The Waterford chairman said there was nothing to be gained from lambasting Kelly or his umpires, adding that he wouldn’t like “anyone’s career brought to an end because of a single incident in a Munster championship game”.
Goal-line technology would have prevented Jason Forde’s three-pointer from standing, but Ryan does not want the GAA to go down that road.
“Such video evidence is for big rugby and soccer games. This game in Limerick was played in front of 10,000, this isn’t New Zealand playing South Africa in a rugby international in front of a packed stadium. This is an amateur sport, at the end of the day.
“I don’t believe having all this technology would be worth the huge cost involved. We’d be better off putting the money into developing our facilities and clubs.
“[Goal-line technology] would have gone for us on Sunday, the next day it could go against us. These things tend to level themselves out.”
On the performance of Galway whistler Alan Kelly and his officials, Ryan said: “No official or umpire went out on Sunday to do Waterford. We are disappointed we didn’t get the win and the two points. Things have happened that put teams out of the championship, this [call] didn’t put us out of the championship.
Elsewhere, an injury crisis has forced Tyrone manager Mickey Harte to strengthen his squad ahead of Saturday’s first-round qualifier away to Meath. Ruairi Sludden, younger brother of Niall, has been drafted into the squad. The 23-year-old has been in fine form for his club, Dromore, and could make his inter-county debut at Páirc Tailteann.
Lee Brennan and Mark Bradley are ruled out by injury, while Peter Harte will miss the game through suspension.
The Tyrone boss dismissed criticism of his team’s style of play, insisting they will do whatever it takes to carve out a result at Navan.
“Whether it pleases people or not is really secondary. The thing that will be most pleasing to Tyrone people is if we’re in the draw for the next round.”
