Waterford boss Tom McGlinchey handed eight-week ban

Waterford manager Tom McGlinchey has received an eight-week sideline ban after he chose not to contest the proposed suspension last night.

McGlinchey had initially sought a meeting with the Central Hearings Committee after he was cited for using abusive language towards a match official in last month’s Division 4 defeat to Carlow. However, he decided prior to the hearing to withdraw his request.

McGlinchey can still take the decision to the Central Hearings Committee but it appears he will accept the decision. In Croke Park last night, Wicklow’s Dean Healy had his red card against Carlow in last weekend’s Division 4 game upheld by the CHC. He will serve a one-match ban.

Limerick’s Gearóid Hegarty and Graeme Mulcahy are doubts for Sunday’s Division 1 quarter-final against Clare in the Gaelic Grounds. Hegarty was forced to retire midway through the first half against Galway last Sunday with a dead leg.

Substitute Mulcahy came off the bench in the final quarter but picked up a knock in the closing stages of the promotion-sealing victory.

Ronan McCarthy has made three changes to the Cork side that beat Meath for tomorrow evening’s Division 2 with Clare in Páirc Uí Rinn. Sam Ryan comes in for Barry O’Driscoll, Peter Kelleher for Ruairí Deane and Michael Hurley for Seán White.

For their Division 2 promotion clash with Cavan, Roscommon have named two changes to the defence from their win over Clare. Fergal Lennon, who came on for John McManus in Cusack Park, comes into the back-line as does Brian Stack for Seánie McDermott.

Meanwhile, Paul Galvin has transferred back to his home club Finuge after transferring to St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh for a season last year.

Roscommon footballer Cathal Cregg has been appointed as John Tobin’s successor as Connacht games development manager. Cregg had been the province’s strength and conditioning officer since 2013 and has qualifications from DCU where he studied for a sports science degree and gained a masters in exercise physiology.

Following on from Darren McCurry departing the Tyrone squad because of work commitments, it has been reported Barry O’Hagan has left the Down panel. He follows Gerard McGovern who stepped away last month.

Armagh are on course for promotion from Division 3 but are carrying a series of injuries into this weekend: Brendan Donaghy (hamstring), Paul Hughes (ankle), Joe McElroy (hamstring), Aaron McKay (finger), Ethan Rafferty (knee), and Mark Shields (ankle).

CORK (SF v Clare):

M White (Clonakilty); S Ryan (St Finbarrs), J O’Sullivan (Bishopstown), K Crowley (Millstreet); M Taylor (Mallow), K Flahive (Douglas), T Clancy (Fermoy); I Maguire (c, St Finbarrs), C O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); K O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), M Collins (Castlehaven), P Kelleher (Kilmichael); J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), C O’Neill (Ballyclough), M Hurley (Castlehaven). Subs: R Price (O’Donovan Rossa), S Wilson (Douglas), M McSweeney (Newcestown), C Kiely (Ballincollig), D O’Callaghan (Clyda Rovers). C Dorgan (Ballincollig), S Sherlock (St Finbarrs), D O’Connor (Ballydesmond).

ROSCOMMON (SF v Cavan):

J Featherson (Roscommon Gaels); D Murray (Padraig Pearses), P Domican (St Brigid’s), F Lennon (Clann na nGael); R Daly (Padraig Pearses), B Stack (St Brigid’s), N Daly (Padraig Pearses); T O’Rourke (Tulsk), C Compton (Strokestown); C Murtagh (St Faithleach’s), N Kilroy (Fuerty), C Devaney (c, Kilbride); D Smith (Boyle), C Lennon (Clann na nGael), D Murtagh (St Faithleach’s). Subs: C Lavin (Éire Óg), C Cregg (Western Gaels), C Daly (Padraig Pearses), E Smith (Boyle), F Cregg (Elphin), I Kilbride (St Brigid’s), P Neilan (Fuerty), S McDermott (Western Gaels), S Killoran (Elphin), T McKenna (Boyle), U Harney (Clann na nGael).