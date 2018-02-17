‘Wales are like a dog with a bone’

Looking after number one sometimes does have wider benefits as Leinster, and now Ireland, may appreciate with Fergus McFadden’s return to form this season.

It is evident from McFadden’s performances for his province of late that the 31-year-old is playing with renewed confidence in his abilities on either side of the ball and from the knowledge he has gained about protecting his body now he has become a 30-something.

Two years after receiving his 32nd Test cap against Scotland in the final game of the 2016 Six Nations, McFadden had done enough to regain his place in Joe Schmidt’s Ireland squad for this season’s championship and he vindicated the faith shown in him by making a short but valuable contribution to the 41-phase drive to glory in the opening game against France as victory was snatched from the prospect of another Parisian defeat by Johnny Sexton’s drop goal.

A weekend off as Ireland took Italy apart last weekend was no indication the wing’s race is already run in the 2018 Six Nations, merely an acknowledgement that his young Leinster team-mate Jordan Larmour was most likely to get his big break off the bench in that particular game.

Indeed, McFadden’s retention in the reduced Irish squad for this week’s mini training camp in Athlone suggests he is primed to earn his 34th cap next Saturday against Wales.

“Please God,” was McFadden’s response to that. “Listen, you can’t presume anything with such a competitive squad, all I’ve been trying to do since I’ve got back in from not being in the Irish squad for around a season is trying to impress the coaches in training, really, so I’ve just been trying to train as best as I can and put my best foot forward there, really.”

The difference in McFadden’s form between this season and last, is attributed, he said, to “a combination of staying fit and I suppose getting a bit of confidence back after getting a four or five-game block in big matches.

“I think the coaches have backed me in Leinster in the big games particularly, and I suppose I’ve proved my worth over a few weeks there. So it was nice to get the confidence back and get back to playing at the level I can.”

A recognition that he has moved into a different phase of his playing career has helped McFadden reach top gear once more.

“There’s small things I’ve been focusing on, I suppose I’m at an age now where I’ve got to be a lot more conscious about my recovery and how I take care of myself, and that’s probably something that I’ve addressed this year, definitely.

“You always heard the likes of Darce and Drico talking about it when I was in my mid-20s, and you’re kind of thinking, ‘That’s never going to be me’, you know?

“Then when you get on it’s just about listening to your body really. It sounds a bit of a silly thing to say but it’s true. People can preach to you all they want but until you have the experiences yourself, as Keith (Earls) has said, it’s very true. It’s just about knowing what’s right for you as an individual.

“I suppose I’ve come to a point where I know what’s working for me.”

McFadden came off the bench in Paris with six minutes of normal time remaining and with the hosts having just taken the lead at 13-12.

“For me I would have liked more time but it was such a tight game at that stage, I just was happy to come on and fit in, really,” he said, adding that those final phases had been “a really good squad effort.

“It was great, a great experience really. And obviously the boys kicked on against last week with the 50-point win against Italy, so yeah, we’ll see where it leaves us then going into Wales.”

Warren Gatland’s sides have traditionally made life difficult for Ireland whether that be in Cardiff or Dublin and McFadden recognises they are bringing something fresh to the table this time around.

“They always bring a massive level of physicality, they’re big lads but I suppose their team has changed a little bit from their pack being a big bunch of bruisers to probably a few more ball players in their pack, the likes of (Aaron) Shingler and (Josh) Navidi, even (Ross) Moriarty - I know he’s physical but he can throw it around.

“Then their backline, they’re playing like the Wales of old with that Scarlets style of keeping the ball alive. So, we’ll be aware that Gatland will be ready to revert to type in the terms of the physical game but also they will damage you off turnover or scrappy play if you cough the ball up to them. They’ll definitely be sharp in those two areas.”

Tenacity is another trait of this Welsh team and their performance against England at Twickenham a week ago emphasised that for McFadden.

“Everyone had that game marked for an easy win, I think, for England and after the first one or two tries went in you’re thinking it could be a long day at the office for Wales. But they are like a dog with a bone, they don’t give up.

“Their backline is electric. The likes of Steff Evans, he’s one of the best wingers around at the moment. They’ve got George North coming back in, Liam Williams, all quality players, so we’ll be aware of the threats they bring.

“Every game is like a cup final now… Essentially the championship is only starting for us now. We’ve got our toughest games, probably, to go, with Wales coming, Scotland and leading to what could be a brilliant game on Paddy’s Day for winner takes all against England.

“We’ll take one game at a time but this Welsh team are going to be a big threat so we’ll have to get a good week’s training under our belts next week leading into that.”