US GAA seeks slice of fundraising endeavours in America

The US GAA board want counties to notify them when fundraising initiatives are being undertaken in America.

Senior GAA officials in America are growing somewhat tired of counties and, indeed, the GPA, landing over in America with no prior notice, filling their pockets and returning home again.

The US GAA board, in a letter to Central Council, have expressed a willingness to assist counties with their fundraising in return for a small portion of the money collected.

Wexford are the latest county to tap into the US market. They are in New York later this week, with events planned in Manhattan and Yonkers. Davy Fitzgerald, Lee Chin, Tom Dempsey and Adrian Fenlon will also be present at coaching sessions hosted by Rockland and Shannon Gaels this Friday and Saturday.

The Cork Senior Football (CSF) Funding company — set up to provide Cork senior football and hurling squads with an additional stream of funding to that provided by the County Board — spent four days on America’s west coast in December, while the GPA staged a fundraising dinner at the Plaza Hotel on New York’s Fifth Avenue back in October where individual tickets were priced at $1,000.

“When the counties come out here, we want them to get in contact with the divisional board in the area they are coming to. As it stands, they just show up, do their collection and they’re gone again,” said US GAA Central Council delegate Paddy McDevitt.

“The GPA, as an example, come over, do their fundraising and go again. What we would like is for some [money] to be left behind to develop our youth and keep developing the games here. We are not looking for very much. We’ll help them and they, in turn, might leave a little bit behind for our youth.

“We are not against counties coming out here to raise money. We actually encourage it, we just want them to make contact when they are coming out. We wrote to Central Council as we felt we needed to have our say.”