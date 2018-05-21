‘Unforgettable’ day will live on in Celtic folklore

Celtic 2 Motherwell 0: Celtic’s double treble will “stand the test of time”, says goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Saturday’s win over Motherwell at Hampden in the William Hill Scottish Cup final made it another domestic treble under Brendan Rodgers.

Under Rodgers, the Bhoys have now won all six domestic titles on offer in his two years at the club and though they are favourites for every trophy at the start of the season, Gordon says their achievements should not be underestimated.

“We’re very happy and delighted with the achievement to back up last year’s invincible treble with another treble,” the 35-year-old said. “You can’t even imagine how difficult a thing that is to do.

“For this group of players now to manage that and do it in some style, it is a fantastic achievement and one that will really stand the test of time.”

The arrival of Rodgers has been the driving force behind Celtic’s dominance in the past two campaigns, and with the former Liverpool boss set to stay at Parkhead after being linked with a move down south this summer, and the Scotland number one says the consistency he has brought to Glasgow has been the secret behind their success.

“The consistency levels we have shown in the cup and the league over the past two seasons has been tremendous and we have to try and keep that going to achieve more great things with this team.

“I think he’s the only manager to have two trebles at Celtic, so his name is in the history books as well as all the players that have played under him and it’s there for everyone to see in years time.”

Gordon’s counterpart Trevor Carson believes his side showed Celtic too much respect.

It took the Hoops only 11 minutes to get the breakthrough with a powerful Callum McGregor drive from the edge of the box and when Olivier Ntcham added a second 14 minutes later with a 25-yard shot it was already all but over for the Steelmen.

A dejected Carson said: “To lose in any final is disappointing. We said before the game ‘no regrets’ and at half-time everyone knew we could have done a bit more and maybe showed Celtic too much respect.

“We regrouped at half-time but the damage was done which was disappointing.”

Boss Rodgers will now crack the whip to ensure Celtic maintain their domestic domination.

“I certainly need to push them even harder next season,” said the Celtic boss. “I think we can be better. We need to get better again. We dropped too many points this year.

“There’s lots for us to push for next season. We enter every competition to win and that will be the aim next season.

“When you have the success we had last year, it would have been so easy to have gone soft, gone timid, not had the same aggression.

“For teams like us, it’s not the punches to the head and body that stop you, it’s the pats on the back.

“We can never be satisfied. We have to be hungry to succeed.”

“This is a day that will last forever,” added Rodgers. “I said before the game that there are not too many days in your life that you will wake up with a chance of creating history.

“There have been different eras during the great history of the game up here. But in all that time a double treble was never achieved. My satisfaction is for the club and the joy that it will give people.”

CELTIC:

Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Ajer (Simunovic 76), Tierney, Ntcham, Brown, Forrest (Sinclair 90), Rogic (Armstrong 72), McGregor, Dembele.

MOTHERWELL:

Carson, Kipre, Aldred, Dunne, Cadden, Campbell (Frear 78), McHugh (Bigirimana 56),Grimshaw, Tait, Main, Bowman.

Referee:

Kevin Clancy (Scotland).