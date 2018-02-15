Ulster's Jared Payne ‘now having his lunch with coaches’

Ulster’s New Zealand-born Ireland and Lions star Jared Payne has given the broadest hint yet that he is on the cusp of retiring by taking up an Ulster coaching role.

Dogged by a recurring head injury which brings on severe migraines following strenuous training, the 20-times capped international has not played since June 20 when he was concussed in the dying minutes of the game against the Chiefs at the start of the Lions tour to New Zealand.

Born in Tauranga, the 32-year-old Payne, now officially ruled out for the rest of the season, began life this week as Ulster’s defence guru and was prominent on the training paddock as the province prepares for the visit of fourth-placed Edinburgh.

Ulster are three points ahead of the ever-improving Scottish side and need a bit of momentum in the PRO14 to claim one of the play-off places in Conference B.

With Payne’s extended two-year playing contract due to expire this June, it seems increasingly likely that he will avail of the vacant defensive coaching ticket.

Niall Malone, a former Ireland fly-half and currently Ulster’s skills advisor and chief analyst, said that Payne, who just became a father for the second time, is a natural coach.

“Well, he’s now having his lunch with the coaches, so he’s getting a bit of ribbing! Didn’t take him long to get to the coaches’ desk did he?” said Malone.

“He’s sort of stepped up this week. As a player he was like a coach on the pitch as it was, and in team meetings he would always lead, so that’s been seamless.

“He’s actually stood in front of the group, he was usually standing in the back row telling people what to do in the meetings but now he’s at the front, and it’s so effortless for him. The key thing is, I think every single person in the squad thinks he’s the best player or one of the best players we have, so when he speaks everybody listens.

“It’s been really interesting watching him because he’s always contributed so much as a player, as some of the senior players do, but now he’s almost got this official title of being coach. I can’t wait to see how the team responds to his coaching because on the training pitch it’s been really interesting — not a huge change to the influence he’s always been. If he can sort our defence out and improve it then I think we’ll all be very happy with that.”

Malone steered clear of rubber-stamping Payne’s future role.

“You’re asking the wrong man,” he said, laughing.

“I’d love him to be full-time and permanent, but I’d also love to see him playing again and he’s still talking about playing again, so this isn’t a sign he’s retired from playing. I’d hope he’d stay for a long time because we’d be better if he does.”