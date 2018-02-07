Ulster University power past UL to semi-finals

Ulster University 4-06 - UL 0-11: Ulster University’s Tyrone contingent weighed in with three goals as they advanced to the Sigerson Cup semi-finals with a good bit to spare over 13-man UL at Jordanstown.

Trillick brothers Rory and Lee Brennan, Ronan McNamee and Monaghan’s Ryan McAnespie all found the net in what was a straightforward win.

UL centre-back Pearse Lillis received a straight red card after five minutes for striking Tyrone’s Mark Bradley, which resulted in an early skirmish.

The home side, with the wind in the first half, kicked on and led 3-4 to 0-2 at the break, to book a last-four clash against either DCU or UCD, who meet today.

McAnespie got the ball rolling in the 13th minute with a goal set up by Derry’s Terence O’Brien. His selfless run and looping hand-pass found McAnespie, who drilled the ball across the face of goal into the far corner.

Two minutes later, Lee Brennan’s tidy, close-range finish, following an assist from his brother, left it 2-2 to 0-2 after just 15 minutes.

With the likes of Ronan McNamee an assured presence, UU were in no mood to relinquish that sort of lead.

They finished the half strongly, with Rory Brennan breaking down the left and cutting in onto his right foot, blasting the ball past Barry Redmond in the visitors’ goal.

UU led 3-4 to 0-2 at half time, with UL only managing frees from James Naughton and Niall McDermott.

They had the wind in the second half and Keelan Sexton and Denis Daly got their first points from play three minutes in.

Any small hope of a comeback was ended when McNamee hit the net in the 34th minute and Derry substitute Danny Tallon backed it up with two points from play.

Sexton picked up a second yellow card and was sent off with eight minutes to go, but with UU’s thoughts already turning towards the next round, the visitors at least got some respectability on the scoreboard, hitting the last five unanswered points, including three frees from Daly.

Scorers for UU:

R Brennan 1-2 (1f), L Brennan 1-1, R McAnespie, R McNamee 1-0 each, D Tallon 0-2, E McHugh 0-1

Scorers for UL:

D Daly 0-4 (3f), J Naughton 0-3 (2f), N McDermott 0-2 (2f), K Sexton, N Rabbit 0-1 each

Ulster University:

Sean Fox (Tyrone); Malachy Magee (Down), Michael McKernan (Tyrone), Michael McEvoy (Derry); Rory Brennan (Tyrone), Jonathan Munroe (Tyrone), Gareth McKinless (Derry); Ronan McNamee (Tyrone), Terence O’Brien (Derry); Ryan McAnespie (Monaghan), Mark Bradley (Tyrone), Eoin McHugh (Donegal); Lee Brennan (Tyrone), Niall Madine (Down), Daire Gallagher (Tyrone).

Subs:

Danny Tallon (Derry) for Madine (21), Conor Burke (Antrim) for McNamee (47), Cillian McCann (Tyrone) for Bradley (50), Lorcan Harvey (Down) for L Brennan (53), Owen Murray (Tyrone) for Magee (55).

UL:

Barry Redmond (Mayo); Shane Courtney (Kerry), Luke Boland (Tipperary), Daire Quinn (Donegal), Stefan Okunbor (Kerry), Pearse Lillis (Clare), Cian O’Dea (Clare); Fintan O Cunaigh (Galway), Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick); James Naughton (Limerick), Denis Daly (Kerry), Eoghan O’Connor (Limerick); Niall McDermott (Cavan), Keelan Sexton (Clare), Brendan O’Keefe (Clare).

Subs:

Darragh Bohannon (Clare) for Okunbor (26), Nigel Rabbit (Longford) for McDermott (47), Fionn McDonagh (Mayo) for O’Keefe (55).

Referee:

Noel Mooney (Cavan).