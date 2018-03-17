U20 Six Nations: Second-half collapse sees Ireland finish on low note

England 48 - Ireland 15: Ireland capitulated in the second-half as their U20 Six Nations finished in disappointing fashion at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

England won the second-half 33-0 as Ireland folded after a promising opening half when there was nothing between the sides.

The sides were level at 15-15 at the break, both having scored two tries.

A neat grubber down the right from Harry Byrne set up the opening try for Ireland after eight minutes, with Tommy O’Brien popping inside for James Hume to score.

Three minutes later English hit back via Ben Loader.

Ireland responded well with O’Brien scoring a try, with Byrne’s conversion making it 12-5 after 16 minutes.

It didn’t take Dingwall long to make amends and three minutes later a superb break from full-back Jordan Olowofela was finished by the Noerthampton Saints player. Tom Hardwick converted and then added a penalty after 25 minutes. It was 15-15 at the interval but it all went wrong for Ireland thereafter.

Scorers for England:

Tries: G Ibitoye, B Loader, F Dingwall, B White, J Heyes, J Basham, B Earl. Pen: T Hardwick. Cons: Hardwick (5).

Scorers for Ireland:

Tries: J Hume, T O’Brien. Pen: H Byrne. Con: Byrne

England:

J Olowofela; G Ibitoye, F Dingwall, T Hardwick, B Loader; J Grayson, B White; T Trinder, H Walker M Street; D Lamb, J Scott; J Basham, B Earl, S Moore.

Replacements:

G Oghre for Walker (50), J Heyes for Smart (58), S Lewis for Scott (59), T Seabrook for Loader (62), A Seville for Trinder (63), T Hill for Lamb (68), R Brand for White (71), W Butler for Olowofela (75).

Ireland:

M Silvester (Dublin University FC/Leinster); J Hume (Banbridge RFC/Ulster), T O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster), A Curtis (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster), A Kernohan (Ballymena RFC/Ulster); H Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster), H O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster); J Duggan (Naas RFC/Leinster), E Clarke (Wanderers FC/Leinster); J Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)M Dalton (Malone RFC/Ulster), J Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster); J Dunleavy (Malone RFC/Ulster), M Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), J O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster).

Replacements:

J French (UCC RFC/Munster) for Duggan (50), E Clarke (Wanderers FC/Leinster) for Barron (54), S Masterson (Corinthians RFC/Connacht) for Dunleavy (50, R Coffey (Shannon/Munster) for Masterson (59), C Dean (St.Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) for Byrne (59), T O’Toole (Banbridge RFC/Ulster) forAungier (61), Stewart (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster) for H O’Sullivan (61), S O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Leinster) for Hume (65).

Referee:

P Boussett (France).