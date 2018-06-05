U20 captain Caelan Doris targets win over Georgia

Ireland captain Caelan Doris said they have turned their attention to getting a first win at the World Rugby U20 Championship on Thursday against Georgia.

Ireland must win on Thursday in Narbonne to prevent losing all three pool games in the competition for the second year in a row.

Their 9th place in Georgia last year left them with a lower seeding for this campaign with France and South Africa both likely to qualify from their pool for the semi-finals.

Ireland must win to get into the play-offs for 5th to 8th in next week’s two concluding games and Doris, outstanding in the 30-17 loss to Baby Boks on Sunday, said they are up for the challenge.

“The nature of the tournament is that the main focus is on getting our bodies in the best possible place for another game in a few days.

All three teams we play in this pool have extremely big packs, bigger than us, and that’s the challenge again on Thursday.

“The aim at the start of the tournament was to get to the top four, the semi-finals, but we knew it was going to be incredibly tough but now we are definitely looking to come in that next four.”

Doris said the squad knew that while they can’t win the tournament they still have a lot to play for in the remaining games and that the competition is a key part of the pathway into professional rugby.

“It is a superb tournament. It’s class getting to play against the best players in the world in your age group. And guys like Jordan Larmour, James Ryan, Garry Ringrose, just to mention a few, have shown how it is a pathway to senior rugby as well,” he added.