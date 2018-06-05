Home»Sport»Soccer

U20 captain Caelan Doris targets win over Georgia

Tuesday, June 05, 2018
John Fallon

Ireland captain Caelan Doris said they have turned their attention to getting a first win at the World Rugby U20 Championship on Thursday against Georgia.

Ireland go into the meeting with Georgia looking for their first win in the tournament

Ireland must win on Thursday in Narbonne to prevent losing all three pool games in the competition for the second year in a row.

Their 9th place in Georgia last year left them with a lower seeding for this campaign with France and South Africa both likely to qualify from their pool for the semi-finals.

Ireland must win to get into the play-offs for 5th to 8th in next week’s two concluding games and Doris, outstanding in the 30-17 loss to Baby Boks on Sunday, said they are up for the challenge.

“The nature of the tournament is that the main focus is on getting our bodies in the best possible place for another game in a few days.

All three teams we play in this pool have extremely big packs, bigger than us, and that’s the challenge again on Thursday.

“The aim at the start of the tournament was to get to the top four, the semi-finals, but we knew it was going to be incredibly tough but now we are definitely looking to come in that next four.”

Doris said the squad knew that while they can’t win the tournament they still have a lot to play for in the remaining games and that the competition is a key part of the pathway into professional rugby.

“It is a superb tournament. It’s class getting to play against the best players in the world in your age group. And guys like Jordan Larmour, James Ryan, Garry Ringrose, just to mention a few, have shown how it is a pathway to senior rugby as well,” he added.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

U20 Rugby World CupCaelan Doris

More in this Section

Joe Schmidt’s test poser putting three into 10

Ireland bid to hit the ground running

Baby Boks end Ireland’s World Cup hopes

Samu clear, Uelese out for Aussies’ Ireland test


Breaking Stories

Football rumours from the media

Marco Silva knows he faces race against time at Everton

Rafael Nadal marches on in Paris as Serena Williams bows out

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 02, 2018

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 17
    • 35
    • 37
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »