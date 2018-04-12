Tyrone input has sharpened Galway attack, says Damien Comer

Galway football captain Damien Comer has credited Paddy Tally with bringing greater directness to the county’s attacking play.

Tally, part of Mickey Harte’s backroom team when Tyrone achieved All-Ireland glory in 2003, was enlisted by Galway manager Kevin Walsh during the off-season and, while many pundits have attributed Galway’s mean defensive record this spring to Tally — no county in Division 1 conceded less than the Tribesmen — it is actually in attack, says Comer, where his imprint is most visible.

“What Paddy has added is a bit more sharpness and directness,” Comer told Galway BayFM. “Kevin [Walsh] has brought us to a really good place in our set-up. Each year, the gameplan has progressed a bit. Paddy has come in and tried to get more directness into our attacking play. That has probably worked a good bit.

“No more than Keith Carr coming in as strength-and-conditioning coach, it is important you have a little change. Adding something to the mix each year is important, whether that be new lads like Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh, Sean Kelly and Peter Cooke, they bring a spark and variety, or a new trainer looking at a different aspect of our game or a new strength-and- conditioning coach.”

Meanwhile the GAA has confirmed its panels of referees for the 2018 Championship in both codes. Monaghan’s Martin McNally (Football) and Limerick’s Johnny Murphy (Hurling) are the two new referees on the the GAA’s 2018 Championship panel.

Offaly’s Brian Gavin (Hurling) and Sligo’s Marty Duffy (Football) retired from the panel at the end of 2017, while Barry Kelly (Westmeath) has stepped down from hurling refereeing this year and Clare football ref Rory Hickey has suffered with injury. Both Kelly and Hickey will continue as linesmen in 2018.

Football - Championship Panel of 18:

Ciaran Branagan (An Dún)

Barry Cassidy (Doire)

David Coldrick (An Mhí)

Niall Cullen (Fear Manach)

Maurice Deegan (Laois)

David Gough (An Mhí)

Jerome Henry (Maigh Eo)

Padraig Hughes (Ard Mhacha)

Sean Hurson (Tír Eoghan)

Fergal Kelly (An Longfort)

Conor Lane (Corcaigh)

Martin McNally (Muineachán)

Joe McQuillan (An Cabhán)

Noel Mooney (An Cabhán)

Paddy Neilan (Ros Comáin)

Anthony Nolan (Cill Mhantáin)

Derek O’Mahony (Tiobraid Árann)

Cormac Reilly (An Mhí)

Hurling – Liam MacCarthy Cup

Sean Cleere (Cill Chainnigh)

Fergal Horgan (Tiobraid Árann)

John Keenan (Cill Mhantáin)

Alan Kelly (Gaillimh)

Diarmuid Kirwan (Corcaigh)

Colm Lyons (Corcaigh)

James McGrath (An Iarmhí)

Johnny Murphy (Luimneach)

Paud O’Dwyer (Ceatharlach)

James Owens (Loch Garman)