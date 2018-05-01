Tyrone concern over Lee Brennan injury

Tyrone’s top scorer Lee Brennan has emerged as a doubt for the big Ulster SFC opener against Monaghan on May 20.

He picked up a hamstring injury in the latter stages of Trillick’s Division One league tie against Donaghmore on Sunday, and is a major concern for the Healy Park tie.

The 21-year-old made a sensational impact during this year’s NFL, finishing as Division One’s top scorer with 2-30. His absence would be a major blow to the Red Hands’ chances of beating a confident Farney side.

The severity of the injury is not yet known. Brennan pulled up after kicking his ninth point of the game in the 2-25 to 0-10 win over Donaghmore, a fifth straight success, which has maintained Trillick’s position as outright league leaders.

On the plus side for Tyrone, wing-back Tiernan McCann made his return to action for the first time since cracking a kneecap in the NFL game against Kildare on February 11. He played a full 60 minutes for Killyclogher in the narrow 0-12 to 0-11 defeat to All-Ireland Intermediate champions Moy, and is in the frame for the meeting with Malachy O’Rourke’s side.

However, concern is growing over All-Star midfielder Colm Cavanagh, who watched that game from the sideline, unable to play for Moy due to a quad muscle injury sustained in training during the build-up to the NFL game against Kerry in late March.

Otherwise, the county men came through a weekend of club action largely unscathed, and Tyrone boss Mickey Harte will be encouraged by the form shown by several of his players, none more so that rising star Frank Burns.

Burns turned in a towering performance as Pomeroy defeated neighbours Carrickmore for the first time in 50 years, emerging with a 2-10 to 0-14 success. The Plunketts goals came from Denvir Nugent and John Loughran.

But Burns’ older brother Brendan, a member of the Tyrone squad, was stretchered off in that game.

An ankle injury could rule him out of the clash with Monaghan, reducing Harte’s defensive options.