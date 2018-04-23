Twomey hat-trick hero for Courceys

Courcey Rovers 3-18 Inniscarra 0-19: Ultimately, it was Seán Twomey’s first-half hat-trick that propelled Courcey Rovers into the third round of the Cork PIHC in this proverbial game of two halves played at the pristine Ballygarvan venue yesterday.

His first came in the third minute when he fired home emphatically after a pinpoint Michael O’Donovan pass, his second came eight minutes later as he made no mistake in a one-on-one situation while his third came on the verge of half-time, when he reacted quickest to a Tadhg O’Sullivan shot that came back off the post, scooping the ball to the net from close range.

That third goal capped a half that saw Courcies utterly dominant as they took full advantage of the strong wind to leave Inniscarra reeling, and trailing by 3-14 to 0-6 at the break.

It was 30 minutes where everything went right.

Their touch was crisp, their support play was quick and purposeful, they were physically dominant while they were close to perfection in the shooting stakes, amassing a paltry three wides from 20 attempts at the target.

Five of their forwards found the target from play along with veteran midfielder Killian Moloney, while David Duggan was dominant at centre-back and chipped in with a long range free as the game seemed as good as over on the turnover.

Credit to Inniscarra, however, as they emerged a different team on the re-start. It was now their turn to dictate the play as they reeled off nine points in succession. Michael Coleman and Paul Farmer were unerring from placed balls while substitute Ciarán Rice slotted over two fabulous scores from both sidelines.

Courcey Rovers’ only response came from a Tadhg O’Sullivan free and while their lead was dramatically reduced from 3-15 to 0-15, they still looked the likely winners once they kept a clean sheet in the final quarter.

Inniscarra, however, had already come as close as they would to spoiling that clean sheet when Cork starlet Seán O’Donoghue marauded his way through the Courcies rearguard only to see his effort come back off the post.

The impressive scoring rate dried up in the last quarter as Courcies managed to get a grip around the middle again, especially after Inniscarra moved O’Donoghue to full-forward in an attempt to sneak a goal.

Farmer, Coleman and Rice kept chipping away at Courcies’ lead but Dan Lordan, O’Sullivan and the excellent Duggan responded each time for the Carrigdhoun men, ensuring the victory without too much fuss.

Scorers for Courcey Rovers:

S Twomey 3-0, T O’Sullivan 0-8 (0-6 frees), D Duggan (frees), J O’Neill, G Moloney and J McCarthy 0-2 each, D Lordan and K Moloney 0-1 each.

Scorers for Inniscarra:

M Coleman 0-8 (all frees), P Farmer 0-4 (all frees), C Rice 0-3, S O’ Donoghue, D O’Keeffe (free), O McCarthy and S O’ Mahony 0-1 each.

COURCEY ROVERS:

S Nyhan, K Ryan, B Collins, K Collins, D Coghlan, D Duggan, S McCarthy, D Lordan, K Moloney, G Moloney, M O’Donovan, J O’Neill, J McCarthy, T O’Sullivan, S Twomey.

Subs:

B Mulcahy for K Collins (30, inj.), F Lordan for McCarthy (54 mins) and M Collins for G Moloney (57).

INNISCARRA:

J O’Keeffe, C Lombard, C Griffin, J O’Callaghan, S Olden, P Farmer, S O’ Donoghue, L Ryan, A McCarthy, C Casey, P O’ Donoghue, D O’Connell, D O’Keeffe, M Coleman, O McCarthy.

Subs:

S O’ Mahony for D O’Keeffe (16, inj.), C Rice for O’Connell (h/t), C O’Leary for C Griffin (h/t) and E O’Connor for Casey (52).

Referee:

Ian McCarthy (Bandon).