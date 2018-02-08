Troy Deeney won’t face sanction for gesture

Watford striker Troy Deeney will avoid a formal punishment from the Football Association over his goal celebration in the 4-1 victory over Chelsea on Monday night.

Deeney broke the deadlock from the penalty spot but courted controversy when he appeared to make an offensive gesture towards the crowd at Vicarage Road.

A three-man panel failed to agree on whether his action merited a retrospective red card, so Deeney, who has served three and four-match bans this season, only faces a written warning regarding his future conduct.

An FA spokesperson said on Twitter: “Watford’s Troy Deeney will not face any formal action following his goal celebration during the game against Chelsea on Monday [05/02/18].

“Video footage was referred to a panel of three former elite match officials who were asked to consider independently whether it was a red card offence.

“The response was not unanimous, therefore, no disciplinary action will follow. Nevertheless, The FA will write to the player and warn him as to his future conduct.”

Deeney, Watford’s captain, was given the three-match suspension in October after admitting a charge of violent conduct, having grabbed the face of Stoke’s Joe Allen.

The 29-year-old then served a four-game ban after being sent off following a wild lunge on Huddersfield’s Collin Quaner on December 16.

In September, Tottenham’s Dele Alli was banned for one international match by FIFA for making an offensive gesture during England’s World Cup qualifying match against Slovenia.

Meanwhile on-loan Chelsea defender Matt Miazga has been fined by Vitesse Arnhem after grabbing the groin area of an opposing player in the Eredivisie. The incident occurred in Vitesse’s 1-1 draw with Heerenveen on January 20, as Miazga clashed with Denzel Dumfries. On Wednesday, Vitesse announced punishments for Miazga and Tim Matavz, who elbowed Dumfries in the same game. Striker Matavz will serve a four-match ban.

Vitesse technical director Marc van Hintum said: “We have fined both Tim and Matt directly after the events because they do not fit the behaviour shown within the fair play concept of the club.”

Miazga, 22, joined Chelsea from the New York Red Bulls in 2016 and made two Premier League appearances for the club in 2016 before joining Vitesse on a loan deal which was extended in the summer for a second season.