Tralee suffer heartbreak at Templeogue

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors suffered a heartbreaking 97-88 defeat to Templeogue last night.

Tralee’s preparations were hampered as they arrived at the venue late as they were caught up in motorway traffic.

Their title aspirations took a massive dent with an overtime defeat at Templeogue last night.

Killester are now in pole position in the Men’s Super League title race following their emphatic midweek win over Templeogue.

The mood in the Killester camp is bullish but assistant coach Mark Grennell is calling for cool heads.

Grennell said: “Our midweek win against Templeogue was superb but no team can afford to take anything for granted in this league and we will give DCU Saints and Eanna the respect they deserve.”

DCU Saints are first up for Killester Saints coach Joey Boylan is hoping for a competitive game with their great rivals. Boylan said:

We have a superb American in Dee Proby and many young players who are getting used to life in the fast lane but this game will all be about playing good defence as Killester are a serious shooting side.

UCD Marian will be guaranteed a playoff slot if they can overcome Moycullen at the NUIG tomorrow night.

The permutations for the league title released yesterday confirm that if Killester and UCD Marian win their remaining games the seedings will come under FIBA rules in points for and against in the games they played against one another.

Garveys Tralee Warriors blew their opportunity to force a play-off when they lost to Templeogue last night but that will not stop a capacity attendance at the Tralee Sports Complex tomorrow night when they host Belfast Star.

Star produced their best performance of the season in their last game against UCD Marian and coach Darren O’Neill will be hoping to halt the Warriors celebrations.

O’Neill said: “Winning against UCD Marian was overdue as we had put in some good performances and playing at a packed Tralee Sports Complex will be a test of our credentials.

Tralee should take a bow in the manner they are promoting basketball in their town and I think every team that visits them enjoy the experience.

UCC Demons have a doubleheader travelling to play basement side Kubs tomorrow and on Sunday they have a noon tip-off against DCU Saints at the Parochial Hall. Demons could seal sixth place and a chance to play in the Champions Trophy.

In the Women’s Super League leaders Liffey Celtics travel to IT Carlow where they will give a debut to 5’-9’ guard Tisha Philips from the Washington University. Philips replaces Celtics ace American Jasmine Boone who departed for Australia last week.

Ambassador UCC Glanmire got back to winning ways with a derby win against Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell and coach Mark Scannell will also be expecting his troops to take maximum points against WIT Wildcats who first host DCU Mercy tonight.

There is a crucial game in Cork on Sunday as Brunell play Killester at the Parochial Hall. The winners could book a top-four berth, with Brunell up against IT Carlow next week and Ambassador UCC Glanmire visiting the Hall.

Weekend fixtures

TOMORROW

Men’s Super League:

Griffith College Swords Thunder v Black Amber Templeogue, ALSAA-Dublin, 5pm;

Eanna BC v Maree, Colaiste Eanna, 7pm;

DCU Saints v Pyrobel Killester, DCU Complex, 7pm;

Moycullen v UCD Marian, NUIG, 7pm;

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Belfast Star, Tralee, 8pm;

KUBS BC v UCC Demons, Greendale, 8pm.

Women’s Super League:

Maxol WIT Wildcats v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Mercy Gym, 7pm;

Men’s Division One:

Ballincollig v Neptune, Ballincollig CS, 4pm;

LIT Celtics v EJ Sligo All Stars, St Munchin’s, 6pm;

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Paris Texas Kilkenny, Killarne Sports Centre, 7.30pm;

LYIT Donegal v Dublin Lions, LYIT, 5pm;

Fr Mathew’s v Keanes Supervalu Killorglin, Colaiste Chríost Rí, 7.30pm.

Women’s Division One:

Ulster University Elks v Fr. Mathews, Coláiste Brid Clondalkin, 10:30am;

Griffith College Swords Thunder v UL Huskies, ALSAA-Dublin, 7pm.

SUNDAY

Men’s Super League:

Maree v KUBS, Calasanctius College, Oranmore, 2pm;

Pyrobel Killester v Eanna BC, IWA Clontarf, 6pm;

UCC Demons v DCU Saints, Parochial Hall, 12pm;

Women’s Super League:

Singleton Super- Valu Brunell v Pyrobel Killester, Parochial Hall, 2.45pm;

DCU Mercy v NUIG Mystics, DCU Complex, 3.30pm;

IT Carlow Basketball v Courtyard Liffey Celtics, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 3.30pm.

Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball v Portlaoise Panthers, Barrow Centre - IT Carlow, 12.30pm;

Paris Texas Kilkenny v Gamefoortage.net Titans, O’Loughlins GAA, 1pm.

Women’s Division One:

Meteors v Fr Mathews, Colaiste Iosagain, 3pm;

FabPlus North West v Marble City Hawks, Ballyshannon, 5pm;

Champions Trophy semi-final:

UL Huskies v Ulster University Elks, Pess Gym, 3pm.