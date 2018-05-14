Tracton made to sweat by Kilbrittain

Tracton 1-18 Kilbrittain 3-9

A hard-fought Cork IHC first-round tie ended with a win for Tracton at Ballinspittle yesterday, a result that was just about right despite a late rally by the Carbery outfit.

Kilbrittain came flying out of the blocks for an early lead. Declan Harrington struck with two points, Philip Wall with one, and Ross Cashman smashed home a goal. Tracton were playing catch-up, with points from Sean O’Sullivan (2), Michael O’Sullivan, and Joe Kingston; the score 1-3 to 0-4 to Kilbrittain at the end of the opening quarter.

Things began to swing Tracton’s way when Joe Kingston and Ronan O’Sullivan levelled with two points inside a minute.

From there to the break it was all Tracton, who added six points before Kilbrittain scored just a single point in the third minute of injury time, their first score in 23 minutes.

Kilbrittain started the second half in much the same manner as they had the first, only this time they sustained their challenge to the finish when there was effectively little between the sides, Tracton having to dig deep to avoid going into extra-time as the losers went all out to get an equalising goal.

Tracton will be thankful to Ronan Walsh, who continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over, and Michael O’Sullivan, who struck for a timely second-half goal and two quick-fire points inside a minute.

Kilbrittain upped their challenge in the second period with Ross Cashman and Maurice Sexton helping to make this a tight contest.

After Declan Harrington’s early second-half point, it was left to Cashman and Sexton to make Tracton sweat before advancing as winners to the next round.

Sexton struck with a 36th-minute goal and after O’Sullivan settled things back down for Tracton, Cashman got a third goal for the losers. A brace of Sexton points left a goal between the sides as the game ticked into overtime.

Scorers for Tracton: M O’Sullivan 1-3, R Walsh 0-8 (0-5 frees), J Kingston 0-3, S O’Sullivan 0-2, C McGuinness, D O’Flaherty 0-1 each

Scorers for Kilbrittain: R Cashman 2-1, M Sexton 1-3, D Harrington 0-3, P Wall 0-2.

TRACTON: D O’Neill, G Jago, K Corrigan, J Lynch, D Byrne, J Good, T McGuinness, M O’Sullivan, R Walsh, D O’Callaghan, M Griffin, K Lynch, C McGuinness, J Kingston, D O’Flaherty.

Subs: D Harrington for D O’Flaherty (53), D O’Callaghan (captain) for M Griffin (57)

KILBRITTAIN: A Holland, S Crowley, M O’Riordan, D Desmond, S Dewey, N O’Donovan, J Hurley, P Brennan, D Desmond, S Shorten, R Cashman (captain), T Harrington, P Wall, M Sexton, D Harrington.

Sub: M Madden for T Harrington (inj, 30)

Referee: C Lyons (Nemo Rangers).