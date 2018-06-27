Tracey Kennedy ‘surprised’ by demand for Munster SHC final tickets

Cork chairperson Tracey Kennedy admits that trying to meet the demand for tickets from clubs for Sunday’s Munster SHC final against Clare has been challenging.

With all online and agency (Centra and SuperValu) ticket allocations for the game in Thurles being sold out last Friday — soon after they were put on sale — both Cork and Clare boards have faced significant ticket requests from their clubs.

“The reality is nobody expected a sell-out game initially given that for the same pairing last year there wasn’t anywhere near a sell-out,” said Kennedy. “I think it’s fair to say everybody was surprised by the demand. The reality is when there is such a demand all requests can’t be met.

“Every club is getting a small allocation based on what would have happened previously when we had sold-out finals.

“There’s an allocation of stand and terrace tickets to each club.”

A message from the official Douglas club Twitter account was posted on Monday in which they apologised to club members about tickets.

We apologies to our hard working volunteers that we were not given the opportunity to get Munster Final Hurling tickets from @OfficialCorkGAA.We know members were unsuccessful in their attempts from Super Valu & https://t.co/Drdc5QY76w. Cork Gaa have not responded to our E mail — DouglasGAAClub (@DouglasGAAClub) June 25, 2018

However, clubs did receive news of available tickets later in the day.

“Subsequent to that an allocation was made available,” said Kennedy.

“We were obviously just waiting to try and secure it. I’d say that tweet is a bit out of that at this stage.”

That people are able to purchase tickets from SuperValu and Centra before the club allocations are distributed has been a bone of contention for club members in the past and the matter has raised its head again this week.

“We have been moving this way for quite some time and it really only becomes an issue when it’s a sell-out game,” Kennedy remarked.

“Being a club secretary and divisional secretary distributing tickets before, there’s no doubt about it that from an administrative point of view selling them through Centra and SuperValu makes it easier for everyone.”

“There’s for and against it. For example, there is a family in my club (Killeagh) who go to every single Cork game. They wouldn’t be people who are involved in the club as such — they would be supporters — and it’s hard to find the balance between meeting the need of those people and ensuring the people who are working hard in your club are also being looked after because both groups of people are important to the GAA.

“I suppose that’s where the initial rationale for selling tickets via the public outlets came from. There are a lot of people who are huge supporters but not involved in clubs. It’s getting that balance right.

“Clubs will feel those who are working hard for them deserve tickets, and it would have been my experience as a club secretary that generally we were always able to make that happen.

“The other thing that has changed is society is 20 years ago there might only have been one person looking for a ticket whereas now the whole family wants to go and that’s something we want to see.”