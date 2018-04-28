Titles on the line in camogie schedule

The All-Ireland minor A and B camogie finals are down for decision today, while the National League Division 2 decider is tomorrow.

The Cork minor team travel to McDonagh Park, in Nenagh, looking to kickstart their weekend against Galway, who are seeking back-to-back A titles.

Cork did inflict a two-point defeat on the westerners in the group stages, but the Connacht side were missing a number of players due to club commitments.

Cork will need to be at their best if they are to secure their first title since the minor age limit was raised from 16 to 18 in 2006.

Fiona Keating’s goal laid the foundation for their victory over Clare in the semi-final, while Mairéad Dillon was the hero for Galway, hitting four goals in their win over Tipperary.

Meanwhile, champions Cork face off against Westmeath in the Division 2 league (senior) final at St Lachtain’s, Freshford.

The midlanders, who are also the current All-Ireland Premier junior champions, have made great strides in recent years.

They have plenty of exciting young talent and contest the All Ireland minor B final, as well, this weekend.

Pamela Greville is one to watch. She was instrumental in helping them top Group 1.

Another player key to their progress is Sheila McGrath, who has been nominated for Division 2 ‘player of the league’.

Cork finished just a point behind Westmeath, and certainly won’t be lacking in experience.

Keeva McCarthy and Maeve McCarthy are also vying for the ‘player of the league’ award, and with Lauren Callanan and captain, Sarah Harrington, having good campaigns, the Rebels will go all out to try and retain the title.