Home»Sport»Soccer

MIKE QUIRKE: Time for Kerry to start thinking outside the box

Tuesday, July 24, 2018

Kerry supporters really don’t know if their glass is half full or half empty after the second round of Super 8 games over the weekend.

Monaghan's Drew Wylie fights for possession with Mark Griffin of Kerry

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Super 8sKerry GAAMonaghan GAAConor McManus
Comment on this story here

Related Articles

It is all on the line for Eamonn Fitzmaurice

Kerry’s elder statesmen need to prove their worth

Key Super 8s game to clash with World Cup final

Papertalk GAA Podcast: What Cork do next, provincial blowouts and Cluxton's stunt double

More in this Section

Kerry’s elder statesmen need to prove their worth


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Check out this 'Fresh Prince of Clare' song ahead of the All-Ireland semi-finals

Wolves sign Portugal international midfielder Joao Moutinho

Tour chief lashes out at protesters as pepper spray affects riders

Former Northern Ireland and Arsenal footballer cleared of groping pensioner on bus

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 21, 2018

    • 2
    • 6
    • 11
    • 13
    • 20
    • 30
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »