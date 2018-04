Leo Cullen was giving the press his take on Leinster’s crushing Champions Cup semi-final defeat of Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday evening when his day brightened that little bit more with news that the province’s ‘A’ side had reached the final of the British & Irish Cup, writes Brendan O’Brien.



Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers Sign In Not a member yet? Register here