Thurles to play host to hurling final again

Clare and Cork’s return to Semple Stadium for a second Munster final in a row is expected to be confirmed later today.

As the counties don’t have a home-and-away arrangement, a neutral venue will be chosen and Thurles is expected to be confirmed as being agreeable to both boards. The Gaelic Grounds would also have been an option but Semple is to host the counties having attracted 45,558 last year when Cork ran out 0-25 to 0-20 winners.

Meanwhile, Clare will review the TV footage of the incident that led to David Reidy’s sending off but it is all but certain they will appeal his red card, which would rule him out of the meeting with Cork. Reidy was dismissed in the 34th minute, two minutes after Limerick sub Tom Condon received his marching orders from referee James Owens. Reidy was deemed to have struck Diarmaid Byrnes but replays from the camera behind the goal indicate the decision, based on evidence from Owens’ umpires, was harsh.

“That’s what we’re hearing and that’s what was said to us at half-time, but the referees have a decision to make and, look, we’re not going to comment on any referee decision. We’ll go through whatever process we have to go through to see if there was an actual injustice done there,” said Clare co-manager Gerry O’Connor.

His partner Donal Moloney is expected to attend a Central Hearings Committee meeting this week in relation to being cited in Paud O’Dwyer’s report for a number of incidents including one at the end of Clare’s win over Tipperary last Sunday week.

Moloney was allowed to man the sideline yesterday in Ennis pending the committee’s decision.