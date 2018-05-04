Throw-ins may be tweaked to avoid ‘Pool clash



The Leinster Council has not ruled out the prospect of tweaking throw-in times to avoid a clash with the Champions League final later this month.

The winners of Laois and Wexford are due to face Westmeath in Tullamore at 5pm on May 26, with Offaly and Wexford topping the bill in O’Connor Park at 7pm. Liverpool and Real Madrid kick-off 45 minutes later.

There is precedent for taking competing codes into account. Leinster brought the 2011 football championship meeting of Offaly and forward to 5pm due to the fact that Manchester United and Barcelona were contesting the European decider that same evening.

“We have our fixtures made at present but we would be open if we thought it was going to help our supporters and fans, to accommodate them if it was going to have a significant impact on us,” said Council chairman Jim Bolger.

The Carlow man added that the council would speak to the counties and take on board any suggestions or preferences.

Ulster took a different view to the scenario seven years ago, opting to let the football meeting of Down and Armagh go ahead at the same time as the soccer fixture and other potential clashes could occur this time around.

Down and Antrim are due to meet in Newry on the 26th with a 7pm kick-off. If Tipperary’s footballers see off Waterford, they will also face the same throw-in time for a Munster semi-final with Cork at Semple Stadium.