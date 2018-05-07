‘They were some of the best scores we got all year’ - Cathal Corey

Cathal Corey brought his Sligo side to London with tales from their 2013 loss in Ruislip ringing in his ears.

The Tyrone native was expecting another stern test against an Exiles side that impressed in the league. Instead, he was able to enjoy the sunshine as the Yeats County attack tore the hosts apart.

“They were some of the best scores we got all year and we got them when we really needed them,” he said.

“When they got the goal, we got a score within 30 seconds; that was a big score to get.

“Our wing-backs were always be pushing to get scores, too. Charlie Harrison was immense today and Kevin McDonnell in the middle of the field was brilliant. Everybody played well, and there was a lock of boys happy to get on the scoreboard.”

Eleven Sligo players registered scores, with Adrian Marren adding 1-6, despite never hitting top gear and, for Corey, it’s all about the collective.

“The most positive thing is the way we played as a team,” said Corey.

It was a real team performance, from our goalkeeper who was brilliant to the five subs used, every man came in and did a job. We are all the one team, from the lads on the bench to the backroom team. Everyone has just one goal and that’s for Sligo football to improve.

While disappointed with his side’s failure to reproduce their league form when it mattered, London boss Ciaran Deely was surprised by the quality of Sligo’s display.

“I thought they performed close to their maximum,” he said.

“They moved the ball well and were very athletic. Their scores in the first half, especially, they picked off some great points. We were expecting them to be a good team, obviously, but they have come on a lot since the end of the league campaign.”