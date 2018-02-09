Home»Sport»Soccer

RONAN O'GARA: The smallest of margins can make the biggest difference

Friday, February 09, 2018

Are you a red, blue, yellow, or green personality type? And which of those boxes does a particular player fit into?

France's wing Virimi Vakatawa (R) vies with Ireland's wing Keith Earls. Pic: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Johnny SextonSix NationsKeith Earls
Comment on this story here

Related Articles

Rory Best backs Jordan Larmour to thrive in high-pressure environment

Italy coach Conor O'Shea expecting high-scoring Six Nations clash with Ireland

Ryan gets break after ‘torrid trench warfare’ in Paris

Dynamic Larmour ready for the big time, says Schmidt

More in this Section

French players know Ireland are better than them now


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

All the best images from today's spectacular opening ceremony at the Winter Olympics

Rory Best backs Jordan Larmour to thrive in high-pressure environment

Seamus O'Connor leads Irish team at spectacular Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Munster and IRFU defend Gerbrandt Grobler ahead of senior debut

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 07, 2018

    • 2
    • 5
    • 23
    • 31
    • 37
    • 39
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »