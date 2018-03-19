Home»Sport»Soccer

DONAL LENIHAN: The Grand Slam class of 2018 stands alone

Monday, March 19, 2018
By Donal Lenihan

I would wager right now that it will be a long time before a team wins this tournament again by such a wide margin, says Donal Lenihan.

The Ireland team celebrate in the dressing room at Twickenham after winning the Grand Slam. Picture: Dan Sheridan

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Related Articles

Peter Jackson's Six Nations review: Saluting Jacob Stockdale - the son of a preacher man

The scum — I mean the cream – rises to the top in Twickenham

With four Six Nations titles in his locker, Rob Kearney 'must have some idea of what he is doing'

The good, the bad, and the ugly of the 2018 Six Nations

More in this Section

Eddie’s ‘strongest’ England selection is a concern on Ireland’s day of destiny

Who else could have seamlessly fed in eight new players to Six Nations cauldron?

The title may be in the bag but there is still so much more to play for

McFarland’s insights enough to derail relentless Ireland? Unlikely


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Rory McIlroy wins Arnold Palmer Invitational after stunning final round

Shane Duffy and Harriet Scott take top billing at Three FAI International Awards

Pedro's extra-time winner sends Chelsea in FA Cup semi-final

Sports Minister commits social media gaffe by calling Ireland rugby star by wrong name

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 17, 2018

    • 4
    • 10
    • 13
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 30

Full Lotto draw results »