There will be a crowd in excess of 40,000 at Wembley today to see Arsenal and Chelsea contest the 2018 Women’s FA Cup final, writes Liam Mackey.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Hard life in the Three Lions’ den
Breaking Stories
Cork City move clear at top after win over Limerick
Stoke’s 10-year stay in Premier League ended by home defeat to Crystal Palace
Talking points ahead of El Clasico
Zidane defends decision not to form guard of honour for Barcelona
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job