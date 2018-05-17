If there is one lesson to be taken from the football season almost gone, it’s that plans are not just for workshy scholars, writes Tommy Martin.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
In Donegal, we know all about darkness before the dawn
Breaking Stories
This incredible World Cup fact suggests Ashley Young’s name is very misleading
Marseille v Atletico Madrid – story of the match
Stephen Wallace removed as Offaly football manager
Antoine Griezmann leads Atletico Madrid to Europa League final triumph
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job