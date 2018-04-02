Our man inside the game says that Wayne Rooney has long been finished as a top player
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Finding surprise and cheer in friendly boredom
Breaking Stories
There's life in the old dog yet - Ian Poulter's sights on Masters after Houston win
Leo Cullen: We used the space Saracens left when they 'played Johnny late off the ball'
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job