Home»Sport»Soccer

THE SECRET FOOTBALLER: The day Big Sam hung Wayne Rooney out to dry

Monday, April 02, 2018

Our man inside the game says that Wayne Rooney has long been finished as a top player

Wayne Rooney is substituted off during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park. Picture: Michael Regan

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Finding surprise and cheer in friendly boredom


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

There's life in the old dog yet - Ian Poulter's sights on Masters after Houston win

Leo Cullen: We used the space Saracens left when they 'played Johnny late off the ball'

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 31, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 17
    • 19
    • 38
    • 47
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »