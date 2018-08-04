Is it us? Is it Galway? Is it six of one and half a dozen of the other?
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Limerick reliability built on coherence
Breaking Stories
Joint-leader Poulter vows to go on offensive as he chases WGC victory
Seismic Saturday assured in Killarney
Young at heart of defence for the Kingdom
Hughes keeping rural farming fire burning
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job