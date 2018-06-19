A dyed in the wool GAA man stopped me on the street during the week and had something he wanted to get off his chest.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
Related Articles
'More than a manager': Waterford players pay tribute to Derek McGrath
Sky apologises for Sunday Game blackout in the North
'My first mistake was coming in after a player coup': Derek McGrath reflects on Waterford tenure
Why football envies hurling’s privileges
More in this Section
Feeling cheated by a referee’s mistake? Just deal with it
Breaking Stories
Spain coach Fernando Hierro keeps faith with David de Gea for Iran tie
Spartak Stadium swings to Senegalese beat as Poland self-destruct
Hales and Bairstow power England to world record total against Australia
England players team up with James Corden for entertaining appeal to US fans
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job