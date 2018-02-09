Teen ace Lucca hoping to bloom in F4 Championship

Cork racing ace Lucca Allen has teamed up with the British-based Fortec Motorsport outfit for this season’s British Formula 4 Championship powered by Ford EcoBoost — a category recognised as an important step on the ladder to F1.

A national kart champion in 2014 and also a winner of the Irish Race of Champions Trophy, Allen made the natural progression to single-seater racing last season.

Soon after his 15th birthday he participated in the latter rounds of the British F4 series with Falcon Motorsport.

It was a transition that took time and while there were no podium finishes, the move to Fortec will be expected to bring better fortune.

While he is the first Irish driver to compete in the F4 series, he’s not the first to race with the Daventry based Fortec outfit.

In 1999 fellow Cork racer, Clonakilty’s Michael Keohane raced with the Dutton led Fortec team in the Formula Opel British and European Championships.

Keohane also raced in Ireland with Fortec at the Leinster Trophy race at Mondello Park.

Shanagarry teenager Allen said: “It’s a great honour to drive for one of the top teams in British F4.

My tests with Fortec last year went really well and I am very grateful for them taking me on and for giving me this opportunity to drive in a car that is capable of taking the championship. I’m really excited for this season.”

The British Championship powered by Ford EcoBoost series consists of 30 races — three on each race weekend and it’s the main support to Britain’s premier motorsport package, the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) with live television coverage.

Meanwhile, organisers of next week’s Great National Abbey Court Hotel Nenagh Rally have made a plea to competitors intending to compete to submit their entry for the event.

The club needs at last 80 crews to make the event viable and while there’s been an encouraging increase in the last few days more entries are required.

Already, former national champion Donegal’s Declan Boyle and Clonmel’s Roy White, both in Ford Fiesta WRCs, have entered as they will use the event as a shakedown for the opening round of the Triton Showers series in Achill Island in three weeks’ time.

The Motorsport Commission has appointed Cork’s Niall Murphy (Macroom) as its vice-president while Mayo man Sean McHugh is the new co-ordinator of the Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver of the Year award scheme.

Sunday’s Monaghan Autotest (1pm) goes ahead at the Maguire International Transport complex at Ballinode.