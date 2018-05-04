Taylor likely to move up a weight if she unifies her division

Katie Taylor could move up a weight in 2019 if she unifies her division by the end of the year.

The Bray lightweight added the IBF belt to her WBA crown last Saturday after an emphatic unanimous decision over Argentina’s Victoria Bustos at the Barclay’s Centre in New York.

The verdict improved the Wicklow orthodox, who now has 62 rounds of prize-fighting under her belt, to nine straight victories.

Belgium’s Delfine Persoon and Brazil’s Rose Volante, the current WBC and WBO champions, are next on her hit list with the London 2012 gold medallist targeting all the major belts before her 12th outing.

Volante poured cold water on speculation that a fight with Taylor this summer was a done deal during the week but also left the door open to negotiations.

England’s IBO champion Chantelle Cameron, who is managed by Barry McGuigan, has potential as has a rematch with Liverpool’s Natasha Jonas who Taylor beat in a thriller at London 2012.

“We’re looking at possible options but that’s exactly the fight (with Taylor) we want, no question,” said ex WBA champion and Irish Olympian McGuigan.

Unifying the entire lightweight limit can’t be done in under ten bouts, but plans are well on track for 31-year-old Taylor to dominate the 135-pound division.

We’d love to do it it in 2018. Clean up the division in 2018 and maybe even move up (a weight).

“Two belts down, two to go. It’s just a brilliant story. There are some really big fights out there,” said her promoter Eddie Hearn.

Meanwhile, Cork middleweight Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan meets Puerto Rico-born Berlin “The Rock” Abreu in a stay busy but crucial fight at the StubHub Centre in Los Angeles this evening.

The 26-year-old, the current WBC Latino champion, and O’Sullivan, the reigning WBO Inter-Continental titlist, meet over ten rounds on a five-bout Oscar de la Hoya Golden Boy promotion.

O’Sullivan remains undefeated in 11 fights in the USA – including one win in New York – and will be aiming to improve to a perfect dozen in LA in his 30th outing.

“I’ve only seen one round of his last fight in which he caused a bit of an upset. I’ll be looking to maintain the unbeaten (USA) run, said O’Sullivan who has won 27 of his 29 bouts.

“I always go in looking for a knockout. He seems to be a come forward fighter like myself.

“I think it’s going to make for an entertaining clash. I won’t have to go looking for him in the ring.” Current WBO/WBA/IBO champion Gennady Golovkin puts his titles on the line versus Vanes Martirosyan at the StubHub 24 hours after the O’Sullivan and Abreu meeting O’Sullivan was in line to meet Kazakhstan-born Golovkin but the fight fell through after Saul “Canelo” Alvarez was done for doping offences and withdrew and issues with purses.

It’s expected that O’Sullivan will be back at the StubHub Centre on Saturday night for the Golovkin versus Martirosyan showdown.