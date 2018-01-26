Tall order but Brunell up for U20 decider

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell will have it all to do tonight against reigning U20 Women’s champions DCU Mercy in the cup decider at the National Basketball Arena.

The Cork club showed incredible intensity in their semi-final win against Killester but coach Danielle O’Leary knows her side must improve to compete with this crack DCU Mercy outfit.

“DCU Mercy have a talented side, with good depth and, with three players part of their Super League squad, we are going to be up against it,” said O’Leary.

However, she is confident her squad will compete with spirit and belief and, if they can couple this with a performance that sees them produce their best form, anything is possible.

“In 2016, DCU Mercy were very confident going into the U18 final, but we ended up winning against all the odds and it would be nice to think we can repeat that feat,” said O’Leary.

The mood in the DCU Mercy camp is confident but cautious, with club head coach Mark Ingle warning his troops to be extremely careful.

“Playing Brunell at any level is difficult, as you know their players are prepared to die for the cause,” said Ingle, who has given the responsibility of coaching the team to his Super League Americans, Tiffany Corselli and Alex Masaqual. He is confident the duo has the required skills to get them over the line.

“Tiffany and Alex are both very good at how they prepare this team and, if unsure about anything, they ask advice, but for me, we will have to match Brunell’s intensity early in this final. I have so much respect for Brunell folk, as they are genuine basketball people and we could be in a highly entertaining game.”

Brunell will rely on Super League squad members Amy Murphy, Andrea Moynihan, Alex Macheta and Simone O’Shea to make a bold bid for honours. Murphy is capable of shattering DCU’s dream if getting clear looks at the basket and her contribution will be crucial in this decider.

The Dublin side have class players in Rachael Huijsdens, Aoife Maguire and Bronagh Power-Cassidy.

The lack of height in the Brunell side could be a major problem, as DCU Mercy hold all the aces and should be good enough to complete the first leg of their treble bid.

Verdict:

DCU Mercy.