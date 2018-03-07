Super sub Sean Maguire fires Preston to vital win over Bristol City

Former Cork City star Sean Maguire came off the bench to score Preston’s winner against Bristol City at Deepdale and keep North End’s play-off challenge firmly on course.

Maguire had only been on the pitch for seven minutes when he was played in by Daniel Johnson and held off two defenders to score with a low shot.

Maguire had struck twice against Bolton on Saturday, on his first appearance for the club since November.

His seventh goal of the season restored Preston’s lead after Famara Diedhiou had cancelled out fellow Cork native Alan Browne’s opener.

City’s Aden Flint was sent off for an elbow in second-half stoppage time.

The win moved Preston above City and to within a point of the play-off spots.

Cardiff closed to within three points of Sky Bet Championship leaders Wolves after a 2-1 home win over Barnsley.

Callum Paterson opened the scoring on 31 minutes, and on-loan Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic doubled the lead early in the second half.

Oliver McBurnie, on loan from Swansea, pulled a goal back on the hour.

Wolves can restore a six-point cushion when they travel to Leeds tonight.

Aston Villa remain third after a 3-0 win at bottom club Sunderland.

Lewis Grabban headed in against his old club on 34 minutes and James Chester nodded home a second from a corner just before the break.

An own goal by Sunderland midfielder Bryan Oviedo in the 66th minute completed the rout.

Fulham continued their own promotion charge with a 3-0 win over Sheffield United at Craven Cottage, where on-loan Newcastle frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice. Serbian Mitrovic bundled in a low cross on 31 minutes for his fourth goal in as many games, and added another well-taken effort just before the break.

Tom Cairney knocked in a third after 61 minutes as Fulham made it 14 Championship games undefeated.

Derby, beaten by Fulham on Saturday, were held to a 1-1 draw at QPR. The Rams went ahead on 38 minutes through Andreas Weimann, but Massimo Luongo headed in an equaliser with just three minutes left.

New Birmingham boss Garry Monk had a 39th birthday to forget as his first match in charge ended with 1-0 defeat by former club Middlesbrough at St Andrew’s. Patrick Bamford’s close-range finish on 39 minutes proved enough for Boro, who are into sixth while Blues remain in the bottom three.

Burton are also still in trouble after a 2-0 home defeat by Brentford.

The Bees went ahead on the hour through an own goal from Burton captain Kyle McFadzean and Ollie Watkins scored a second with 10 minutes left.

Hull are also looking over their shoulders after losing 2-1 at home to Millwall.

The Lions swept ahead inside the opening minute through George Saville and Jake Cooper then headed in from a corner on 33 minutes.

Substitute Abel Hernandez, in his his first appearance since August after injury, pulled a goal back with 11 minutes left.

Martyn Waghorn scored twice as Ipswich won 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday.

Norwich and Nottingham Forest played out a goalless draw at Carrow Road, while relegation-battlers Reading and Bolton drew 1-1.