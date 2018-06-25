Super 8s take shape with four places left

Another three of the Super 8 teams were confirmed yesterday with the remaining four to be revealed the weekend after next.

With Galway having taken their place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals phase with their Connacht final over Roscommon last Sunday week, Kerry joined them in Group 1 on Saturday in beating Cork.

Donegal and Dublin go into Group 2 after their respective provincial final successes.

Galway will play Kerry and Donegal take on Dublin in Croke Park on July 14/15 with the fourth-round qualifier winners in each group also clashing in GAA HQ that weekend.

It had been expected there would be a double-header on each day but it may turn out three are played off on the Saturday so as to avoid a clash with the World Cup final, which kicks off at 4pm Irish time on the Sunday.

Croke Park will host five of the 12 matches, the aforementioned four opening round fixtures as well as Dublin’s final Group 2 game against Roscommon — or the team that beats them in their fourth-round qualifier.

All four provincial champions will have home advantage in their last matches over the August bank-holiday weekend. Kerry entertain Fermanagh or a third-round winner in Fitzgerald Stadium, while they will all be on the road for the second-round clashes on July 21/22.

A break weekend is allowed for between Rounds 2 and 3 where the All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals will be played in Croke Park on Saturday and Sunday, July 28 and 29.

The All-Ireland SFC semi-finals also take place over the same weekend, August 11 and 12, the weekend following the final round of the Super 8.

If they are to reach the Super 8s, the Round 2 winners — Armagh, Cavan, Clare, Kildare, Leitrim, Mayo, Monaghan, and Tyrone — who are pitted against one another in this morning’s draw and facing off this weekend will have to play five matches in as many weekends, three qualifiers and two Super 8 games.

Super 8 (All-Ireland SFC quarter-final phase) schedule.

July 14/15: Group 1

Kerry v Galway, Croke Park; Fermanagh/Round 3 winner v Laois/Round 3 winner, Croke Park. Group 2 - Dublin v Donegal, Croke Park; Roscommon/Rd 3 winner v Cork/Round 3 winner, Croke Park.

July 21/22: Group 1

Fermanagh/Round 3 winner v Galway, Brewster Park/Round 3 winner home venue; Laois/Round 3 winner v Kerry, O’Moore Park/Round 3 winner home venue. Group 2 - Cork/Round 3 winner v Dublin, Páirc Uí Chaoimh/Round 3 winner home venue; Roscommon/Round 3 winner v Donegal, Dr Hyde Park/Round 3 winner venue.

August 4/5: Group 1

- Kerry v Fermanagh/Round 3 winner, Fitzgerald Stadium; Galway v Laois/Round 3 winner, Pearse Stadium. Group 2 - Dublin v Roscommon/Round 3 winner, Croke Park, Donegal v Cork/Round 3 winner, MacCumhaill Park.

Other dates:

Rd 3 qualifiers - June 30/July 1; Round 4 qualifiers - July 7/8; All-Ireland semi-finals: August 11/12; All-Ireland final: September 2.

* All info according to GAA website