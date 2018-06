With emotions running high, Tipperary manager Michael Ryan could be excused for the odd oversight following Sunday’s Championship exit. He claimed he saw no fatigue among his men, though players were starting to break down towards the end, some being treated for cramp and one or two others hobbling. After 21 tumultuous days, it was his players’ bodies that eventually gave in.

