Student Fahy claims first senior title with Munster Strokeplay

Dun Laoghaire‘s Alan Fahy won his first senior golf title yesterday when claiming the Munster Strokeplay at Cork Golf Club.

The Leinster golfer had an impressive second day, being eight under for his final 36 holes. That helped him overturn a four-shot deficit, and it was enough to give him a two-stroke win.

Fahy shot 66 yesterday morning to tie for the lead with halfway leader Robbie Cannon, and was still level with the Balbriggan man after the final front nine.

Fahy birdied the 16th, but felt he needed more and was disappointed when a good putt on the 17th shaved the hole.

With one chance remaining, the 20-year-old Maynooth University student drilled his tee shot on the 18th, and he followed that with a superb 8 iron from 140 yards which finished 5ft from the hole. A firm uphill putt hit the centre of the hole and he carded a fourth and final birdie to sign for a six-under total of 282.

Cannon was a few holes back and he was also on six under after a birdie on 16. A lost ball on the 17th proved costly for Cannon. After playing a provisional, he made the green in two but the tough green claimed another victim, with Cannon needing three putts to hole out. That left the way clear for Fahy who won by two shots from Ryan Gribben with Eanna Griffin in third, also on four under.

The Dubliner was happy to claim the title on his first visit to Cork. “I’m delighted with the win, I haven’t been playing that much with exams coming up” he said.

I’ve only played two rounds in the past two weeks and played just nine holes in the practice round. The course was in great condition and I’d heard lots of good things about it. I just played really solid from tee to green over the two days and I holed a few putts which was nice.

He also won the Bruen Carr Shield as the leading under-25 golfer.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Gavin Moynihan almost doubled his career earnings on the European Tour for two days’ work after partnering Paul Dunne to victory in the second edition of GolfSixes.

Moynihan, 23, who has not made a halfway cut in eight events this season, chipped in for a birdie on the first play-off hole to secure victory over South Korea in the semi-finals.

The Irish pair then defeated France’s Romain Wattel and Mike Lorenzo-Vera 2-0 in the final at Centurion Club to secure the first prize of €100,000 each.

Moynihan, who played on two Walker Cup sides, had previously earned €128,000 on Tour, the majority coming from a tie for 14th in last year’s Irish Open.

Ireland had earlier beaten the England Women’s team of Charley Hull and Georgia Hall 2-0 in the quarter-finals, while the European Women’s team of Mel Reid and Carlota Ciganda lost by the same score to Australia.

The fact both teams, rank outsiders before the start, advanced from the group stages was an achievement in itself and a welcome boost for the women’s game in Europe.

“I think it’s a huge success for women’s golf,” said Reid. “Hopefully we’ve opened a few more eyes to women’s golf and shown that we can compete and that we are pretty good at what we do, and we work very hard at what we do.

“Also, I wanted to point out that loads of the girls in America have been saying how much they have enjoyed watching it and Lydia Ko has already messaged us saying she’s absolutely desperate to get on a team next year.

“I really felt we could have done something very, very special here. I feel like we have, but I’m just a bit gutted that we haven’t at least got through to the semi-finals.”