It is the exhaustive work required to secure those points, with tries even harder to come by, that leave Ireland exposed, says Donal Lenihan.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
With Sexton and Murray reunited Ireland must re-establish their mastery with the boot
Tadhg Beirne must come into the reckoning for Ireland in Melbourne
Failure to cope with Wallaby wonders costs Ireland dear
Ireland need to become ‘pooper scoopers’ at the breakdown
Breaking Stories
Football rumours from the media
How the day unfolded as Brooks Koepka successfully defended US Open title
World Cup player watch: Mexico revel in shock victory over Germany
Brooks Koepka becomes seventh repeat winner of US Open final
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job